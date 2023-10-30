Man denies murder of toddler found unresponsive in Blackpool home

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, appeared at Preston Crown Court to face the charges of murder and cruelty to the same child. Emergency services were called to a house in Central Drive on August 19, 2023.

The two-year-old was rushed to hospital but died two days later. Hardcastle was initially charged with GBH but later with murder following Damian's death.Hardcastle, of Central Drive, Blackpool, appeared on videolink for today's hearing. Dressed in a red fleece jacket, he spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas.

A trial will take place at Preston Crown Court on a date to be confirmed, when Hardcastle will attend court to face the charges relating to Damian's death. The trial is expected to take two weeks.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: LiveLancs »

Man United vs Man City Premier League derby referee confirmedFierce rivals Man United and Manchester City will lock horns for the first time this season at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon Read more ⮕

Ten Hag knows the two tactics that Man United must employ to beat Man CityErik ten Hag saw his Man United come from behind in last season's home derby win and the Dutchman will hope for a similar result on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Premier League predictions: Man City set to thump Man UtdOur tipster Jones Knows takes aim at the Premier League action, unleashing his predictions and betting angles across an exciting weekend. Read more ⮕

Man United have £60million solution to combat Man City's best playerMason Mount has struggled to impress in his early appearances for Man Utd after a £60m summer switch from Chelsea. Read more ⮕

Man United are capable of delivering just what Neville wants from vs Man CityManchester United head into the derby with Manchester City wary but the Reds will have given their former captain a glimmer of hope Read more ⮕

Marcus Rashford pinpoints what Man Utd must do well to beat Man CityMan United head into the derby on the back of three straight victories in all competitions and have conceded just twice in that time Read more ⮕