Amber Alert for Heavy Rain in Northern Ireland

The alert was changed on Monday morning, and will bring "persistent" and heavy rain across parts of the region. A two-day warning is in place from 9pm on Monday evening, through to 9am tomorrow morning, Tuesday October 31.

Issuing the updated alert for NI, a Met Office spokesperson said: "Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding and transport disruption."Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible. Road may potentially close, along with bus and train service delays and cancellations.It continued: "25-50 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 75 to 100 mm over hills, this falling on already saturated ground. The rain will ease from the south through Tuesday morning.

A Yellow alert will run alongside the Amber warning, according to the Met Office, which comes to an end at 9am on November 1.The UK is set to be hit by Storm Ciarán on Wednesday with weather warnings for rain issued from Monday until Thursday. headtopics.com

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades. “Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through floodwater, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

