Madonna Wears Controversial Hoodie Featuring Pope Francis in Milan

Madonna poked fun at Pope Francis in his own backyard as she again wore her controversial hoodie featuring the Catholic leader while on tour in Milan on Thursday. The iconic superstar, 65,- who has a decades-long history of running afoul of the Vatican due to her use of provocative religious and sexual imagery in her work - first debuted the custom clothing last month.

And Madonna proudly donned the garment as she was spotted leaving her swanky hotel in the Italian city, which is just a short flight from the Pope's Vatican residence. The cropped black Seks top featured the religious leader wearing robes emblazoned with the word Madonna as well as a pair of flaming wings. She layered it over a red plaid shirt, completing the look with a black bomber jacket and stylish shade





DailyMailUK » / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis Urges Fuller Participation of Women in Church GovernancePope Francis' meeting on the future of the Catholic Church concludes with a call for greater inclusion of women in church governance and research on allowing women to be deacons. However, no major changes are expected on hot-button doctrinal issues such as the church's views on homosexuality.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Pope Francis Urges Fuller Participation of Women in Church GovernancePope Francis' meeting on the future of the Catholic Church concludes with a call for greater inclusion of women in church governance and research on allowing women to be deacons. However, no major changes are expected on hot-button doctrinal issues such as the church's views on homosexuality.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Pope Francis Urges Fuller Participation of Women in Church GovernancePope Francis' meeting on the future of the Catholic Church concludes with a call for greater inclusion of women in church governance and research on allowing women to be deacons. However, no major changes are expected on hot-button doctrinal issues such as the church's views on homosexuality.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Pope Francis encourages more children to code, especially in Catholic countriesIt is hoped the Pope's endorsement will broaden the scheme's appeal in Catholic countries.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

Kirk’s Moderator gifts Pope Francis Scottish artwork to display in VaticanThe paintings depict everyday life in Scotland, with the particular artwork expressing the plight of those on the margins of society.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ailing Pope Francis meets rabbis to denounce antisemitismThe pontiff said he did not feel well enough to read the speech but would give them written copies.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »