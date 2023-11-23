Tory MPs call for action as net migration hits record high

Rishi Sunak is facing calls from Tory MPs to “act now” to bring down net migration, as new figures showed that it hit a new record of 745,000. Revised estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) put net migration to the UK in the year to December 2022 higher than previously thought. However, the figure for the year to June 2023 is estimated to be lower, at 672,000.
In a strongly-worded statement, the right-wing New Conservative group of MPs demanded action from the Prime Minister and his Home Secretary James Cleverly. The group, led by Miriam Cates, Danny Kruger and Sir John Hayes, warned: “The word ‘existential’ has been used a lot in recent days but this really is ‘do or die’ for our party.“The Government must propose, today, a comprehensive package of measures to meet the manifesto promise by the time of the next election. We will assess any such package and report publicly on whether it will meet the promise made to the electorat
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »