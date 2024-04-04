M25 closed for seven hours after crash leaves driver needing hospital treatment

A stretch of the M25 has been shut for seven hours and counting after a crash earlier this morning that left a driver needing hospital treatment . All four lanes of the motorway have been closed on a 9.4mile stretch between Junction 5 and 6 near Limpsfield Surrey after the crash at 6.55am today. The closure is in place on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions six for Godstone and five for the A21/M26 link.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a black Vauxhall Astra crashed before leaving the carriageway and stopping at Water Lane.Read more: Tube strike on Monday called off after talks between union and TfLRead more: Hunt for 'serial rapist': Chilling CCTV shows moment man attacks lone woman as police fear he has struck before Surrey police said earlier today: “There is currently a full closure of all four lanes of the M25 anticlockwise between Junction 6 and Junction 5. Water Lane is also closed northbound after the junction with Park Roa

M25 Crash Closure Driver Hospital Treatment

