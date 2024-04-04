Serious single-car crash causes closure and delays on M25 in Surrey

The M25 in Surrey has been closed anticlockwise due to a serious single-car crash , causing significant queues and delays. The closure is between Junction 5 and Junction 6, with a suggested diversion along the A22 and A25.

The driver of the car is receiving medical treatment from an air ambulance crew.

M25 Surrey Closure Single-Car Crash Queues Delays Diversion Air Ambulance

