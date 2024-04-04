Politician Warned to Stop Asking Questions about UFOs

A POLITICIAN has revealed he was warned to stop asking questions about UFOs as 'people couldn't handle' the truth. Rep. Tim Burchett said someone at Capitol Hill told him 'there would be riots' if details on what the congressman - a long-term advocate for disclosure - has said he intends to push for more hearings on the UFO phenomena. It insisted there were no hidden UFO programmes within the government - and that there is no evidence of extraterrestrial activity .

Burchett told NewsNation: 'We’re going to hopefully have some whistleblowers in there to blow the lid off some more stuff so get ready.' According to Burchett, many in Congress believe UFOs originate from a non-human intelligence

Politician Ufos Disclosure Hearings Government Extraterrestrial Activity

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK punk band order right-wing politician to stop using 90s hit songIt's not the first time they've told a politician off.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

– but unidentified SUBS are the real threat…‘USOs’ lurk in the unexplored depths, ex-US...UFOs are one thing but unidentified SUBS are real threat, ex-admiral warns

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Map shows UFO sightings over MerseysideNearly 2,000 UFOs have been spotted over the UK in the last four years

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Exclusive videos show UFOs whizzing above Indian nuclear power plantDailyMail.com has obtained two UFO videos recorded by an Indian police official, depicting an apparent craft near India's Kudankulam nuclear plant.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Exclusive videos show UFOs whizzing above Indian nuclear power plantDailyMail.com has obtained two UFO videos recorded by an Indian police official, depicting an apparent craft near India's Kudankulam nuclear plant.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »