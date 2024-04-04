Politician Warned to Stop Asking Questions about UFOs

A POLITICIAN has revealed he was warned to stop asking questions about UFOs as 'people couldn't handle' the truth. Rep. Tim Burchett said someone at Capitol Hill told him 'there would be riots' if details on what the congressman - a long-term advocate for disclosure - has said he intends to push for more hearings on the UFO phenomena. It insisted there were no hidden UFO programmes within the government - and that there is no evidence of extraterrestrial activity .
Burchett told NewsNation: 'We’re going to hopefully have some whistleblowers in there to blow the lid off some more stuff so get ready.' According to Burchett, many in Congress believe UFOs originate from a non-human intelligence
