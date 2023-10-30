M&S selling 'cosy' £35 knitted dress in 'the perfect length'

The brand is known for its cosy winter clothing that offers warmth and style, from chunky jumpers to versatile jeans. Jumper dresses offer the perfect winter outfit that can be dressed up or down, and shoppers have their eye on this one in particular.

The Knitted Ribbed Funnel Neck Mini Dress is priced at £35 and is currently available in sizes extra small, medium, large and extra large. Shoppers have been describing the jumper dress as 'true to size' and M&S have labelled the dress as 'trending' online.READ MORE: John Lewis' 'flattering' £48 denim jumpsuit in a 'perfect colour'

On the M&S website, the full product description reads: "Contrasting ribbed textures bring a sophisticated feel to this knitted dress. It's designed in a regular fit, with an on-trend funnel neckline and flattering mini-length hem. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles." headtopics.com

In the reviews, one shopper said: "The perfect winter day dress! Well fitting, comfortable dress with room for a thermal top underneath. It is the perfect length and will look good with black tights and flats. Should keep me warm and cosy this winter!"

A second shopper said: "I'm 5ft 2in and for someone my height it's not a mini but just right. Highly recommend it to those of us who aren't 5ft 10 like the model. Haven't worn it yet as weather hasn't been cold enough but hope that it will wash well but can't say as yet." headtopics.com

A third review read: "Lovely dress which is very stylish in the navy colour. I’m 5’5 and the dress sits just above the knee." A fourth shopper said: "Great over leggings, very warm, can be dressed up or down and suitable for many occasions."Elsewhere, ASOS is selling this knitted dress with a mini flare sleeve in black for £25 here.

