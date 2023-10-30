Inside Eva Longoria's 'crazy' second home with husband Jose Baston

, the 48-year-old actress recently revealed another side to her private life, which is worlds away from her Los Angeles reputation.Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston think of New Mexico as their second home

Eva reveals she spends half of her time in the Mexican city with her movie producer husband and their five-year-old son Santiago. "I've had a home here ever since I fell in love with a Chilango," Eva says, with Chilango being the slang term for a native from the city. "Pepe (Jose's nickname) and I got married almost a decade ago and we spend as much time here as we can."Eva and Jose even met in the city, with Eva reminiscing: "Is there a better place to fall in love with your husband?"

Of how Mexican cuisine plays a big part in their family life, Eva revealed in the documentary that the trio often eats tacos for breakfast, saying of the Mexican staple: "It's like every childhood memory is wrapped in a flour tortilla for me. It takes me back to my kitchen in Texas. headtopics.com

"Protecting my family, moments and home is my top priority no matter how busy life can become!" Eva wrote alongside a video of herself dashing hurriedly about her home. "October is Fire Prevention Month and the perfect reminder to install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms throughout your home. Don’t forget to also have fire extinguishers, especially in the kitchen, and ya’ll know the kitchen is the heart of our house in my family," she wrote, with fans pleased to see she's taking precautions when it comes to the safety of her palatial homes.

Matthew Perry shared glimpses of $5 million home days before his death, including devastating final jacuzzi photoInside Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's rarely-seen London home he shares with adorable cats headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Inside the time capsule home filled with Victorian charmThe five bedroom home has been frozen in time Read more ⮕

MOVIE REVIEW: We take a wary peek at horror flick 'It Lives Inside'Familiarity doesn’t breed contempt as Bishal Dutta's debut full-feature movie has enough going for it to offset genre tropes. Read more ⮕

Inside Strictly Amy Dowden's life from heartbreaking diagnosis to secret loveStrictly Come Dancing fan favourite Amy Dowden is best known for impressing judges and fans on the BBC One much-loved dance competition. Read more ⮕

‘Master flop’, ‘just useless’ – Chelsea fans shred Nicolas Jackson after display v BrentfordThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Inside Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin's rarely-seen London home he shares with adorable catsThe Strictly Come Dancing favourite lives in London Read more ⮕

Inside Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's marriage as they split after five yearsChloe Madeley and James Haskell confirmed they've split after five years of marriage and welcoming their first child together - let's take a look at their relationship history... Read more ⮕