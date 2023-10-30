Whitby Goth Weekend: A Celebration of Gothic Culture

The Whitby Goth Weekend was inspired by the town's association with Bram Stoker's gothic novel Dracula.

It began in 1994 as a one-off meeting of pen-friends in The Elsinore pub, but is now a bi-annual event held in April and October.The event often attracts thousands of visitors to the seaside town and is said to be worth about £1m to the local economy.

The last weekender took place in April when goths brought their gloomy aesthetic to the cobbled lanes of the ancient fishing port.One of the key locations of the weekend is Whitby Abbey which features in Stoker's Dracula.The house where he stayed, and where much of the book was researched, still stands and a plaque marks his time there.The town has become a magnet for goths who express themselves in extravagant outfits inspired by Victoriana. Steampunk, Cybergoth and Romanticism. headtopics.com

The most popular colour choice for the contemporary subculture is black, but visitors do also opt for a different colour palette, with many attendees swathed in red.

