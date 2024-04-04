Long Waiting Times for ADHD Assessments in the UK

Yet, it can still be hard for people to know if they are among the 2.2 million people in Britain with the behavioural condition . Struggling to finish tasks, misplacing things and driving dangerously are just some of the many signs NHS doctors look out for when assessing suspected patients. A new think tank report has revealed that increased awareness of the condition has left people in the UK waiting up to two years for an assessment.
The ADHD test While there is no straightforward test for ADHD, NHS psychiatrists do use an assessment tool to help diagnose the condition. One Brit dead in superbug outbreak caused by contaminated eye drops. To receive a diagnosis, children must have at least six 'typical' symptoms of either the inattentive or hyperactive form of the condition, the NHS says on its Examples include: 'Having difficulty organising tasks', 'excessive talking' and 'making careless mistakes'
