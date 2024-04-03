Long waiting times for mental health services leading to drug problems in Lancashire prison

Inmates at a prison in Lancashire are developing drug problems because of long waiting times for mental health services, a report has found. HM Inspectorate of Prisons published the report on HMP Wymott, a category C men's prison near Leyland, following an unannounced inspection in December 2023. Inspectors found that one in five prisoners with mental health problems reported developing a substance misuse problem since arriving at the prison.
The centre refers about 70 prisoners to mental health services each month and 58% of all 1,182 prisoners report struggling with their mental health, the report said. But staff shortages meant support was delayed, with the longest waiting times being 39 weeks to access psychological therapy, and more than a year to receive counselling
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »