The Fantastic 5 Mile Walk in Croston

The fantastic 5 mile walk (or run!), supported by Fletchers Group, is taking place on Saturday 20th April 2023, starting and finishing at Bishop Rawstorne High School, Croston. Registration is open from 8.45 am and everyone will be off at 10 am when Steve cuts the ribbon. It will be a colourful day with participants in their Rainbow Hub t shirts and there will be a prize for the best fancy dress.

And there's something for all family with entertainment and a raffle whilst the participants register and warm up with Rockbox Fitness qualified instructor, Rachel Burrows. Live music will be provided by WD40, and the children can meet some of the Disney characters provided by Luna Lush, enjoy Ebublio Bubble Fun and have their faces painted in an array of colours and pictures thanks to CL Medilaw. Refreshments including burgers, ice cream, hot and cold drinks will be available thanks to Lourdes Deli and Crowd Safety Solutions will help with parking and assistance along the rout

