Livingston manager defends allocation of stadium to away supporters

David Martindale sees no problem with Livingston allocating away supporters the majority of their stadium - despite recent trouble during Celtic's visit to the Toni Macaroni Arena. The Lions released a strong statement highlighting their discontent at Celtic's ultra group, The Green Brigade, failing to listen to protocol after they unfurled a banner before last Sundays's Scottish Premiership meeting between the side's.

Brendan Rodgers' visitors were handed a bumper eight thousand allocation for the clash, which saw them pack out the majority of Livingston's 9,713 capacity stadium. Livingston have come in for heavy criticism for the move, but manager Martindale believes travelling fans make up 33 per cent of their annual turnover, and claimed he’d rather see the stands packed and a good atmosphere rather than them lying empty. He said:"Would I rather have a stadium full of eight thousand Old Firm fans in it? Yep, all day long

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic 4, Livingston 2: Lions deserved better, says boss Davie MartindaleMartindale reckons his players put in so much into the Scottish Cup quarter-final

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Livingston boss Martindale in bizarre Celtic name gaffeA clip of David Martindale has gone viral after the Livingston boss made a Celtic name gaffe calling Liam Scales John Stones in his post-match…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Martindale backs Livingston's approach to Celtic & Rangers home gamesLivingston manager David Martindale has provided his take on Celtic’s large away allocation at the Toni Macaroni Arena.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

David Martindale says bumper Celtic and Rangers away crowds at Livi are greatThe West Lothian club have been left fuming after the ultras group ignored calls to bring a tifo into the stadium.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Celtic 4, Livingston 2: Maeda is Celtic's hero as he breaks Livi heartsCeltic progressed into the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the Lions' expense

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Livi 0 Celtic 3: Martindale at 'worst stage of career' after 20th loss of seasonDavid Martindale's men succumbed to the Hoops' pressure in the second half in West Lothian

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »