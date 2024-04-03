Livingston manager defends allocation of stadium to away supporters

David Martindale sees no problem with Livingston allocating away supporters the majority of their stadium - despite recent trouble during Celtic's visit to the Toni Macaroni Arena. The Lions released a strong statement highlighting their discontent at Celtic's ultra group, The Green Brigade, failing to listen to protocol after they unfurled a banner before last Sundays's Scottish Premiership meeting between the side's.
Brendan Rodgers' visitors were handed a bumper eight thousand allocation for the clash, which saw them pack out the majority of Livingston's 9,713 capacity stadium. Livingston have come in for heavy criticism for the move, but manager Martindale believes travelling fans make up 33 per cent of their annual turnover, and claimed he’d rather see the stands packed and a good atmosphere rather than them lying empty. He said:"Would I rather have a stadium full of eight thousand Old Firm fans in it? Yep, all day long
