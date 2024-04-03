Meghan Markle's Former Suits Co-Stars to Launch Podcast

MEGHAN MARKLE'S former Suits co-stars are set to launch a brand new podcast featuring exclusive gossip from the show, but the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to be invited on as a special guest. Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, who played Mike Ross and Donna Paulson on the hit legal drama, will be reunited for the SirusXM project, which will break down each episode of the show, sharing exclusive insights into filming and behind the scenes gossip.

The duo will be joined by cast members, crew and friends and family of the show - however, it is unlikely that Meghan will make the cut. Patrick's character Mike was married to Meghan's character Rachel Zane on the show, but asked if he ever hears from his former co-star, he told the Hollywood reporter: "Zero, No, no communication". Meghan showcases acting skills as she reads & sings to kids at hospital He said: "I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversatio

