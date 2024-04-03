Road Sweeper Tips Over on M60, Causing Major Delays

Dramatic pictures have showed how a road sweeper was tipped on to its side in the middle of the M60, causing major delays. Emergency services attended the crash on the clockwise carriageway between junctions 4 and 5.

The carriageway has been closed off by police after the lorry tipped over and blocked the motorway. Rush hour traffic worsened as motorists were trapped within the closure. Highways officers managed traffic and fire crews made the area safe.

Three days of chaos on the M60 with a woman seriously injured in a collision, a road sweeper tipping over, and a taxi catching fire. Emergency services have responded to multiple scenes, causing closures and congestion. The first incident involved a major collision between two cars and a van.

