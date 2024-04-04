Liverpool Restaurant Pilgrim to Open New Venue in South Liverpool

Liverpool restaurant Pilgrim has shared plans to open a new venue in South Liverpool . Pilgrim was known for its ever-changing á la carte menu of peak-season vegetables and traditional Iberian cuisine as well as sustainably sourced meat and fish, all cooked over wood charcoal on a huge centrepiece live-fire hearth, inspired by the routes of the Camino de Santiago.

The venue, previously located in Duke Street Market, stepped away for a brief hiatus to find a new home which it now has in South Liverpool's Allerton Road

Liverpool Restaurant Pilgrim South Liverpool Menu Iberian Cuisine Live-Fire Cooking

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scottish Restaurant Awards named including southside hidden gem Thai restaurantThe third Scottish Restaurant Awards 2024 has been announced with Glasgow taking home a slew of top awards including best Pizzeria, best Middle Eastern and best Thai.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Liverpool restaurant named one of the best in the countryCondé Nast Traveller has compiled a list of the best restaurants in the UK, including Liverpool's NORD. Led by executive chef Daniel Heffy, NORD offers a culinary style described as "Travelled British". The restaurant pays homage to local traditions while incorporating global influences.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Huge queue forms outside Liverpool city centre restaurantCustomers lined up as the company aimed to 'smash all records'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool restaurant launches price drop 'experiment'Lunya has lowered the price of its lunchtime menu deal by £4

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool restaurant giving away free burritos on World Burrito DayMexican restaurant Tortilla in Liverpool city centre is celebrating World Burrito Day by giving away free medium burritos. 500,000 burritos will be handed out across the country, making it the biggest ever UK giveaway.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool city centre restaurant giving away free burritos todayTo celebrate World Burrito Day the restaurant chain will be handing out half a million free burritos

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »