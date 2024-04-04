Folk singer speaks out against accent prejudice

A folk singer from Teesside has spoken out against accent prejudice after a jibe about her "lower class northern accent" from an online critic. Amelia Coburn, from Middlesbrough, condemned a review of her album from a member of public which described her accent has not "quite fit the style of music".
The singer and musician told ITV Tyne Tees that while she believed the remark stemmed from a place of "ignorance", she hoped sharing it would make people think again before making "sweeping generalisations"."Just stereotyping me as working class, or being stereotyped as being thick or unintelligent is just mad because it's not always true," she said. "It's weird that this prejudice is openly accepted." Amelia posted on social media about the remark she received, and said she was overwhelmed by the response from those who had experienced similar negative feedback as a result of their accent
Folk Singer Teesside Accent Prejudice Negative Feedback Stereotypes
