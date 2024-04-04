Liverpool restaurant giving away free burritos on World Burrito Day

A Liverpool city centre restaurant will be giving away free burritos today. Mexican restaurant Tortilla , on Lord Street, is celebrating World Burrito Day by giving away free medium burritos. Tortilla restaurants across the country are taking part and 500,000 will be handed out on Thursday, April 4. Last year the popular Tortilla restaurant gave away thousands and massive queues formed outside. This year they plan to smash all records with the biggest ever UK giveaway.

To grab one of the free medium burritos at Tortilla on World Burrito Day (Thursday, April 4) head to Tortilla after 2pm. The freshly made burritos with vegan and vegetarian options usually cost up to £9 and that includes guacamole. Sign up to Club Tortilla www.tortilla.c

Liverpool Restaurant Free Burritos World Burrito Day Tortilla

