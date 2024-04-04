Liverpool and Sheffield United players observe Ramadan during Premier League clash

Play during Liverpool and Sheffield United 's Premier League clash was temporarily stopped to allow their Muslim players observing Ramadan to break their fast. Reds stars Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate were joined by Blades defender Anel Ahmedhodzic to replenish in the 25th-minute but the notion in the English top-flight isn't new for this season. Since 2021, an agreement has been in place to allow Muslim players to break their fast during an encounter.

The holy month in the Islamic calendar began on the evening of Sunday, March 10 and will run until April 9. For those observing, it means they will refrain from eating or drinking from approximately 6am and 6pm. LIVE: Liverpool vs Sheffield United READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool over points deduction with Sheffield United motivation clear Liverpool hosted the relegation-threatened side looking to return to the top of the Premier Leagu

