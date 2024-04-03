Liverpool to Face Sheffield United in Premier League Clash

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they host Sheffield United. The Reds go into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Brighton on Easter Sunday. That victory saw Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League table after Arsenal's draw with Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's side will hope to maintain their place at the league's summit when they face the Blades in the midweek fixture.

Before then, Arsenal will host Luton Town and City will face Aston Villa at home, with both fixtures taking place on Wednesday night. READ MORE: Liverpool could unleash forgotten weapon again after Jurgen Klopp comments expose truth READ MORE: Anthony Taylor truth emerges after being appointed referee for Manchester United vs Liverpool Liverpool will still have several players unavailable for the match against Sheffield United due to injur

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man United confirm new date for Premier League fixture vs Sheffield UnitedMan United will welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford in the Premier League in April.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Sheffield United to Face Arsenal in Crucial Premier League MatchSheffield United will host Arsenal in a crucial Premier League match. Sheffield United is currently in 20th place and 11 points away from safety at the bottom of the table. Ben Brereton Diaz and George Baldock are back in training for Sheffield United, while Cameron Archer is out with a calf issue and Mason Holgate is suspended. Arsenal's Thomas Partey could make his first appearance since October. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Jesus will also be assessed for the match.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Sheffield United CEO issues update regarding takeover situation at Premier League clubSHEFFIELD UNITED chief executive officer Stephen Bettis has confirmed that interested parties remain keen on purchasing the Blades, with the Premier League club having enlisted consultancy firm Lazard to help find a buyer.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Chris Wilder urges Sheffield United to take a leaf out of Leeds United's bookIt has been a season to forget for Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals, with Sheffield United propping up the Premier League table going into the business end of the season

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield United boss 'considered' for role after Championship rivals sack managerThe 75-year-old has already had two jobs in management this season.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »