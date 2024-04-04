Liverpool's Title Hopes Rest on Sheffield United Clash

Liverpool are in the driving seat in the Premier League title race and they will return to the summit if they beat Sheffield United – as expected, nay presumed – at Anfield tonight.

But which game (or games) could forever be remembered as this season’s version of the Jose Mourinho and Demba Ba-inspired Chelsea cock-up as Liverpool potentially ruin Jurgen Klopp’s farewell? With only nine games to go, the pressure is going to mount with Arsenal and Man City breathing down their necks and from least to most likely, we have ranked the matches on the likelihood of the supposed mentality monsters dropping points. Sheffield United’s fortunes have improved slightly since Chris Wilder returned as manager but their only away Premier League win this season came against lowly Luton Town. The Blades have conceded five or more goals in a game on seven occasions this season so if Mohamed Salah and co. are on their A-game, they could have a lot of fun at Anfield on Thursday night

Liverpool Premier League Title Race Sheffield United Jurgen Klopp Chris Wilder Pressure Mentality Monsters Mohamed Salah Anfield

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



F365 / 🏆 5. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the Premier League match online between Liverpool and Sheffield United, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

We simulated Liverpool vs Sheffield United to predict Premier League clashWe simulated the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Sheffield United on EA FC 24 to predict the final score

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Liverpool to Face Sheffield United in Premier League ClashLiverpool return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they host Sheffield United. The Reds go into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win over Brighton on Easter Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side will hope to maintain their place at the league's summit when they face the Blades in the midweek fixture.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Man United confirm new date for Premier League fixture vs Sheffield UnitedMan United will welcome Sheffield United to Old Trafford in the Premier League in April.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Chris Wilder urges Sheffield United to take a leaf out of Leeds United's bookIt has been a season to forget for Leeds United's Yorkshire rivals, with Sheffield United propping up the Premier League table going into the business end of the season

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »