Liverpool's Title Hopes Rest on Sheffield United Clash

Liverpool are in the driving seat in the Premier League title race and they will return to the summit if they beat Sheffield United – as expected, nay presumed – at Anfield tonight.
But which game (or games) could forever be remembered as this season’s version of the Jose Mourinho and Demba Ba-inspired Chelsea cock-up as Liverpool potentially ruin Jurgen Klopp’s farewell? With only nine games to go, the pressure is going to mount with Arsenal and Man City breathing down their necks and from least to most likely, we have ranked the matches on the likelihood of the supposed mentality monsters dropping points. Sheffield United’s fortunes have improved slightly since Chris Wilder returned as manager but their only away Premier League win this season came against lowly Luton Town. The Blades have conceded five or more goals in a game on seven occasions this season so if Mohamed Salah and co. are on their A-game, they could have a lot of fun at Anfield on Thursday night
