Leeds United in Talks to Sign Former Sunderland Youngster Mason Cotcher

Leeds United are working on a deal to sign former Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher . The Whites have made an offer to buy Cotcher, who impressed during a trial spell at Thorp Arch. Cotcher, a free agent, made 10 goal contributions in 19 league outings for Sunderland 's U18s last term.

