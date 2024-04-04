Verstappen Expected to Dominate Japanese Grand Prix Despite Ferrari's Recent Win

Ferrari expects Max Verstappen to be the dominant force in the Japanese Grand Prix despite their recent victory in Australia. Verstappen failed to win in Melbourne as Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc across the finish line.
However, Verstappen has a strong track record in Japan and is expected to perform well. The race has been moved to spring from its usual autumn date.
Ferrari Max Verstappen Japanese Grand Prix Melbourne Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc
