Man Utd Boss Erik ten Hag Hopes Sir Jim Ratcliffe Won't Interrupt Process

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is hopeful that Sir Jim Ratcliffe won’t “interrupt the process” at Old Trafford and will give him time to see his plan through. The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League .
But this season has not gone to plan, with Man Utd crashing out of Europe by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while the sixth-placed Red Devils are struggling for consistency in the Premier League. It was the performance as much as the result which will have irked Man Utd fans with Ten Hag’s men allowing Brentford over 30 shots on their goal. Jarrad Branthwaite comes with triple-threat tax for Man Utd or Man City Chelsea are already on their third manager since a Todd-Boehly led consortium purchased the Premier League club in May 2022 with Mauricio Pochettino already under pressure this campaig
Man Utd Erik Ten Hag Sir Jim Ratcliffe Old Trafford Premier League Champions League FA Cup League Cup Brentford Jarrad Branthwaite Man City Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »