Lawyers warn UK government of breaching international law over weapons export to Israel

More than 600 lawyers have signed a letter, suggesting the government risks breaching international law by allowing the export of weapons to Israel . The letter states that the UK must act in response to the 'catastrophic' situation in Gaza , as the International Court of Justice ruled that there is a plausible risk of genocide being committed against Palestinians .

It accuses ministers of falling short of their obligations under international law.

