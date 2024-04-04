Lawyers warn UK government of breaching international law over weapons export to Israel

More than 600 lawyers have signed a letter, suggesting the government risks breaching international law by allowing the export of weapons to Israel . The letter states that the UK must act in response to the 'catastrophic' situation in Gaza , as the International Court of Justice ruled that there is a plausible risk of genocide being committed against Palestinians .
It accuses ministers of falling short of their obligations under international law.
Lawyers UK Government Breaching International Law Weapons Export Israel Gaza International Court Of Justice Genocide Palestinians Obligations
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
