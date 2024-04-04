Rangers captain James Tavernier becomes highest-scoring British defender

With 131 goals and counting, Rangers captain James Tavernier continues to rack up strikes like a forward rather than a defender. The right-back's volley in Saturday's win over Hibernian made him British football's highest-scoring defender, a feat hailed as "quite exceptional" by Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

Tavernier is a regular penalty taker and so too is the man he overtook to make history, former Scotland full-back Graham Alexander, as well as ex-Manchester United stalwart Steve Bruce, the previous record holder with 114.Four hundred and fifty of Tavernier's 572 club appearances have been for Rangers, and all but eight strikes in his record-breaking goal haul have been for the Ibrox club.You can now get Rangers news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out moreThe Bradford native started his career at Newcastle United, from where he had six loan spells. His first five goals came during the last of those loans at Rotherham Unite

