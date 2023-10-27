Late drama as Hungary beat Northern Ireland

Hanna Nemeth scored a last-minute winner as Hungary defeated Northern Ireland 3-2 in the Nations League.

Substitute Caragh Hamilton headed home in the 81st minute but Dora Sule fired home from 35 yards two minutes later. Northern Ireland's players fell to their knees at the full-time whistle after a battling performance saw them leave Hungary empty handed.

The pressure kept coming as Northern Ireland struggled to get out of their own half, and there was another warning sign as Dora Zeller shot straight at Turner before Szabo's opener in the 18th minute. Rebecca Holloway produced two last-ditch blocks to stop Hungary adding to their tally, and Northern Ireland were fortunate not to concede a second when Zsanett Kajan fired a low effort off the post. headtopics.com

Simone Magill's superb penalty brought Northern Ireland level in the 89th minute but the late drama meant Tanya Oxtoby's side went home empty handed Turner, who has been deputising in goal in the absence of the injured Jackie Burns, produced a superb save to tip Fenyvesi's long-range effort onto the woodwork and Papai should have done better after being played in but the striker could only steer wide.

However, Sule's stunning effort flew into the top corner just two minutes later to undo their hard work.

