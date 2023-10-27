Sir Bobby Charlton: Boy, 17, charged over Manchester City chants

Police said they had investigated footage from City's match on the day the Manchester United legend's death was announced

A 17-year-old boy has been charged over chants about Sir Bobby Charlton which were filmed at a Manchester City match, police have said.Manchester United legend's death was announcedIt said a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with a public order offence.The force said the boy had been released on bail with conditions to not appear at "any regulated football matches".

It added that a 14-year-old boy had been "voluntarily interviewed" in connection with the chanting and would be "dealt with out of court".Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola condemned the "vile chanting"He said any fans singing offensive chants did not "represent" City and the club had "huge respect for Man United... and especially for Sir Bobby". headtopics.com

