Watch: Hungary v Northern Ireland, plus Republic updates

Republic of Ireland interim manager Eileen Gleeson has urged her players to capitalise on their strong start to the Women's Nations League. The Republic defeated Northern Ireland 3-0 in their League B Group One opener before winning 4-0 in Hungary. Albania have travelled to Dublin for Friday's first game of a double-header between the sides.

'We want to build on these performances and give the fans an exciting experience,' Gleeson said. After a historic first match at the Aviva Stadium against neighbours Northern Ireland, the Republic will return to their traditional home of Tallaght Stadium. It will be their first match at the home of Shamrock Rovers since their final World Cup warm-up at home to France.

