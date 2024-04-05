Kris Atteberry's Journey to Becoming a Play-by-Play Announcer

There was a time in 2012 when Kris Atteberry believed his dream of being a team’s primary play-by-play announcer would go unfulfilled. Bypassed four months earlier by Cory Provus to be John Gordon’s replacement as the lead radio broadcaster , Atteberry went into that spring training disappointed, sad and wondering about his career path. He had reason to be concerned.
When the team selected Provus for the job in November 2011, it was the first time in Twins history that the in-house broadcaster didn’t get hired. A Twins employee since 2007, Atteberry worried about the optics of the organization’s decision. “In this business, if the internal candidate doesn’t get hired, everyone else says, ‘What’s wrong with that guy?’” said Atteberry. “’Oh, this is it for me.’” But upon arriving at camp several months later, Atteberry, 51, wasn’t afforded time to griev
Kris Atteberry Play-By-Play Announcer Radio Broadcaster Minnesota Twins
