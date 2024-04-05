Megan McKenna Announces Pregnancy with Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna has announced that she and Oliver Burke are expecting a baby together. The couple shared the news through an adorable video collage on Instagram , showing their journey from taking pregnancy tests to their ultrasound.

Megan proudly shows off her growing baby bump in the video.

Megan Mckenna Oliver Burke Pregnancy TOWIE Footballer Instagram

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Megan McKenna announces she's pregnant with first child with fiance Oliver BurkeLess than a year after becoming engaged, TOWIE alumni Megan McKenna has shared the exciting news that she and fiancé Oliver Burke are expecting their first child together

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Megan McKenna announces she’s pregnant with first child with footballer fiance Oliver Burke...Megan McKenna announces she’s pregnant with first child with footballer fiance Oliver Burke

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Megan McKenna announces pregnancy with footballer fiancé Oliver BurkeThe former TOWIE star, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share the happy news.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Megan McKenna reveals she is expecting her first child with fiance Oliver BurkeCelebrities including Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and Love Island’s Maura Higgins offered their congratulations.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Megan McKenna reveals she is expecting her first child with fiance Oliver BurkeCelebrities including Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and Love Island’s Maura Higgins offered their congratulations.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Megan McKenna Announces Pregnancy with Footballer Fiancé Oliver BurkeFormer TOWIE star Megan McKenna reveals she is expecting her first child with Oliver Burke in a heartwarming Instagram post. The couple shared their joy through a montage of clips, showing Megan's baby bump and ultrasound. They express their excitement about starting a family together.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »