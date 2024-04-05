Megan McKenna Announces Pregnancy with Oliver Burke

Megan McKenna has announced that she and Oliver Burke are expecting a baby together. The couple shared the news through an adorable video collage on Instagram , showing their journey from taking pregnancy tests to their ultrasound.
Megan proudly shows off her growing baby bump in the video.
Megan Mckenna Oliver Burke Pregnancy TOWIE Footballer Instagram
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Megan McKenna reveals she is expecting her first child with fiance Oliver BurkeCelebrities including Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and Love Island’s Maura Higgins offered their congratulations.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Megan McKenna reveals she is expecting her first child with fiance Oliver BurkeCelebrities including Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and Love Island’s Maura Higgins offered their congratulations.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »