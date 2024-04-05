Traffic held on A453 Remembrance Way after crash in Clifton

Traffic was held on a key route out of Nottingham after a crash. The southbound carriageway of the A453 Remembrance Way was blocked in Clifton after a collision which was reported at around 4.30pm on Thursday, April 4. The crash reportedly involved two cars near the junction with Glapton Lane. The incident caused queueing over Clifton Bridge, traffic monitoring site Inrix states. Traffic on the carriageway was held at around 6pm, before being released just before 7pm.

Nottingham Travelwise, the city council's traffic monitoring service, said: "Please take extra care if you are travelling through the area and allow extra time for your journey." Inrix added: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to accident on A453 Remembrance Way Southbound before Green Lane. Congestion to the A52 Clifton Boulevard, the southbound side of which is queueing over Clifton Bridge

Traffic A453 Remembrance Way Clifton Crash Collision Queueing Clifton Bridge

