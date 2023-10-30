Kourtney Kardashian Recreates Kim Kardashian's 2013 Met Gala Look Amid Public Feud

There are so many layers to Kourtney Kardashian's latest Halloween costume. On October 28, the pregnant reality star shared a series of photos dressed as her own sister, Kim Kardashian—specifically, Kim Kardashian circa 2013. In the photos, Kourt brilliantly recreated Kim's most memorable Met Gala ensemble, seemingly wearing the exact Givenchy glove gown and heels that the Skims mogul wore while pregnant with her first child, North West.

Earlier this month, fans witnessed an emotional fight between Kourtney and Kim, who seem to have been feuding nonstop since Kourtney first accused Kim of “copying” her Portofino wedding by partnering with Dolce & Gabbana shortly after. (While the wedding took place in the summer of 2022, the feelings are apparently still fresh.) “You stole my fucking wedding country and my wedding performer,' Kim fired back during a July episode of The Kardashians, per People.

