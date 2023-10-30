Updates on West Lothian roads closed due to flooding after rain batters county

Mill Road in Bathgate suffered severed flooding and a person had to be rescued from their car by firefighters.

Council roads officers have been busy dealing with flooding to make sure routes are open as quickly as possible. A council spokesperson said: "On call roads crews attended call outs at a number of locations yesterday in relation flooding and worked with the emergency services to manage road closures and assist members of the public who had got into difficulty.”The following roads have been reopened: Tailend Roundabout to Toll Roundabout, A800 / Mill Rd Bathgate from A801 to Cochrane St Bathgate, B7015 Stoneyburn Traffic lights to Simpson Parkway and the A89 Mossbank Roundabout to Boghall Roundabout.

The The Houstoun Rd Eliburn between Eliburn Roundabout and A899 (new Aldi Store) has also reopened after the flood has been cleared.

