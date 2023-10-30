Scots woman 'living in hell' and claims mould is so bad she found it on her body

A Scots woman says she is 'living in hell' after moving into a new home and being plagued by black mould.
The drama started when Noelaine moved to the Townshead area in late June. Since the day she moved in, she says it has been a nightmare and she is still living out of a suitcase. "The smell immediately hit you and it was so cold. When I opened the cupboard under my sink you could see the bare outside wall."
And she claims her pet dog is also unwell, adding: "My wee dog has also been sick and lost some of her hair. It has been a living nightmare in the house. I worry that since my clothes are coming out of the washing machine covered in black mould that I could be drinking tainted water. headtopics.com
As well as impacting her physically, the state of the flat has taken a toll on her mentally. Noelaine believes her new flat has caused her life to spiral downward. She added: "I couldn't cope with it and I thought about taking my own life. headtopics.com
"Before I moved in I was nine stone, now I'm six stone, I had long red hair, I had started to date again but now I feel as though my independence has been taken away bit by bit. I don't know who I am anymore, I don't recognise myself."