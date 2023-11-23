King Charles III Bids Farewell to South Korean President at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III say goodbye to his guests at Buckingham Palace this afternoon. READ MORE:King Charles III shared a warm handshake with the South Korean President, who today concluded his state visit to the UK after three days of glitzy banquets and cultural tours. The monarch, 75, and Queen Camilla were all smiles as they posed for photos with Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace. The group appeared to be in high spirits as they exchanged fond goodbyes on the last day.
The Queen, 76, sported a sapphire blue ensemble from Fiona Clare, looking effortlessly elegant in a button-up dress coat. She accessorised with some simple black heels and a clutch. King Charles III shared a warm handshake with the South Korean President, who today concluded his state visit to the UK after three days of glitzy banquets and cultural tours Meanwhile, Kim Keon Hee showed off her stunningly sophisticated style with a cream blazer and skirt, teamed with a mustard yellow blous
