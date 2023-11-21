The King and Queen Host Banquet for South Korean President

The King and Queen rubbed shoulders with K-pop royalty as they staged a banquet in honour of South Korea’s visiting President Yoon Suk Yeol. Charles praised the environmental credentials of girl group Blackpink. “I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars. Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style," he said in homage to Korean rapper Psy's 2012 global hit.

In his banquet speech, the King said: “Koreans have created a miracle” in their journey from “wartime devastation” to a thriving country where the “industrial efficiency” he witnessed during a visit in 1992 had become the “epitome” of technological innovation.The Queen and King with President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon HeeHe added: “Through their own sweat and toil, and under the shadow of tyranny and the ever present threat of aggression, over seven decades Koreans have built a bastion of democracy, human rights and freedo





