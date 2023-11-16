Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk's Weight Loss Secrets

How did Kim Kardashian, a reality tv star, lose enough weight to fit into a slinky dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe? She has talked about a diet and exercise, but lots of her fans think it could also be thanks to new weight-loss drugs that many far-from-fat celebrities are said to be taking to keep their figures supremely svelte. There is no need to speculate about Elon Musk, a famed entrepreneur: he readily admits that one such drug, Wegovy (semaglutide), has helped him shed weight.
In fact, social media are awash with pictures of delighted patients flaunting before-and-after snaps that prove just how effective these novel medicines are. Investors and analysts are as excited as the gossip columnists. Some estimate that Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical firm that makes Wegovy, will sell $3bn-4bn of it in America alone this year. The firm plans to launch the drug in many more countries in the coming months. Its share price is up by 40% over the past year and has doubled over the past tw
