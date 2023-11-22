UK Treasury to announce measures to boost economy

The Treasury has already signalled a series of measures that will be in the statement, including a £320m plan to help unlock pension fund investment for technology and science schemes Mr Hunt will set out his plans in the Commons at around 12.30pm, with the statement serving as one of the Government’s final chances to make big changes before the election (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire) Mr Hunt will set out his plans in the Commons at around 12.

30pm, with the statement serving as one of the Government’s final chances to make big changes ahead of next year’s election.“The Conservatives will reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more,” Mr Hunt will tell MPs. “After a global pandemic and energy crisis, we have taken difficult decisions to put our economy back on track,” he will say.“But the work is not done. Conservatives know that a dynamic economy depends less on the decisions and diktats of ministers than on the energy and enterprise of the British peopl





