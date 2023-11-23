Kevin van Veen open to Motherwell return

AS is often the case with so-called ‘maverick’ players, Kevin van Veen takes a bit of managing. As FC Groningen head coach Dick Lukkien is finding out at the minute. The former Motherwell hero has had a bit of a rough time of it since returning to his homeland, clashing with his manager on occasion and – as the club’s marquee summer signing - bearing the brunt of blame from supporters when results haven’t gone their way., and is due to give birth in a few weeks.
And all of these factors, it seems, have the Dutchman pining for a return to Scotland. He has made that known this week through the media, and after his stunning form at Motherwell last season in particular, he is open to the idea of coming back to Fir Park in January.being chief among them, but Stuart Kettlewell is hoping that his own personal relationship with the forward may be the thing that tips the balance in his club’s favour. Kettlewell was able to get the best of out of Van Veen, wringing that little bit more out of him to have him performing with a level of consistency he has rarely shown throughout his caree
