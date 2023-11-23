Is Rishi Sunak preparing for a general election in the first half of next year?

Sir Keir Starmer, the man expected to be our next prime minister, has said he is ready for a general election 'straight away' - so is Rishi Sunak really preparing for one in the first half of next year? Speculation is rife that Mr Sunak could be preparing to go to the polls in May 2024 after announcing a raft of tax cuts this week.

Under UK law, a general election can be called no longer than five years after the previous election, meaning the prime minister has little over a year to announce one. Most Westminster insiders had been predicting November 2024 as the most likely time for a general election but a number of things have happened lately, leading many to reevaluate their estimates. Pressure for a general election from within Mr Sunak's own party ramped up after the Supreme Court ruled his plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful. Amid speculation that the House of Lords could stand in the way of his revised attempt to force through the plan, former minister Simon Clarke said the PM should hold an election as a de-facto referendum on the issue





itvnews » / 🏆 69. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cabinet reshuffle 'has been discussed' - as speculation mounts that Rishi Sunak could sack Suella BravermanRishi Sunak has faced calls to sack Suella Braverman as home secretary following an article she authored in The Times last week.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

PMQs: Rishi Sunak told ceasefire may be 'only way' to prevent war escalatingRISHI Sunak has been told calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be the “only way” to prevent the conflict from engulfing the…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Suella Braverman has gone too far this time, but that doesn’t mean she wants to be sackedRishi Sunak may not be strong enough to sack her anyway

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Timeline: Rishi Sunak’s first year in officeThe Prime Minister has made it to his first anniversary. Here is a look back at the highs and the lows.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Rishi Sunak's second year as Prime Minister cannot be a repeat of the firstToday marks one year since Richmond MP Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. Here Mason Boycott-Owen, Yorkshire Post Westminster Correspondent, reflects on how he has failed to reignite his party’s fortunes.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Rishi Sunak’s first year as prime minister in pictures and the five biggest challenges ahead...RISHI Sunak today marks one whole year in No10. But while his time in Downing Street is 316 days greater than predecessor Liz Truss, it’s been far from smooth sailing. Over the last year the …

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »