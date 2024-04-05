Kenny Miller believes Rangers will win the league if they go five points clear of Celtic

If Rangers manage to go five points clear of Celtic by the close of play next Wednesday, then they'll go on to win the league, reckons Kenny Miller . That's because the former striker sees no way Philippe Clement would allow his side to chuck that kind of lead away with so few games left to play. Rangers welcome their arch- Glasgow rivals to Ibrox on Sunday lunchtime in what is sure to be a powderkeg clash.
Brendan Rodgers' side holds a slender lead of just one point at the summit of the Premiership as things stand. However, the Hoops have played a game more, with Rangers due to play their game-in-hand against Dundee next midweek. In the potential that Rangers defeat both Celtic and Dundee in over the next five days, then their gap at the top of the table would be five points. And Miller thinks that would be a hugely significant step towards the title for his former club if that comes to pas
