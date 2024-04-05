Kenny Miller believes Rangers will win the league if they go five points clear of Celtic

If Rangers manage to go five points clear of Celtic by the close of play next Wednesday, then they'll go on to win the league, reckons Kenny Miller . That's because the former striker sees no way Philippe Clement would allow his side to chuck that kind of lead away with so few games left to play. Rangers welcome their arch- Glasgow rivals to Ibrox on Sunday lunchtime in what is sure to be a powderkeg clash.

Brendan Rodgers' side holds a slender lead of just one point at the summit of the Premiership as things stand. However, the Hoops have played a game more, with Rangers due to play their game-in-hand against Dundee next midweek. In the potential that Rangers defeat both Celtic and Dundee in over the next five days, then their gap at the top of the table would be five points. And Miller thinks that would be a hugely significant step towards the title for his former club if that comes to pas

Rangers Celtic League Kenny Miller Title Premiership Glasgow Ibrox Brendan Rodgers Philippe Clement Game-In-Hand Dundee

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kenny Miller hits Rangers Var boiling point on air in conspiracy solution blastThe bemused former Ibrox star was left raging after the Ibrox centre-back was punished against Benfica.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kenny Dalglish reveals what Celtic won't admit about Rangers in EuropeThe Hoops legend reckons that Philippe Clement's side seeing off Benfica would have suited his former side.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kenny Miller hits Rangers panic button over 'monstrous' fixture puzzleThe former Rangers striker was far from pleased to see Brendan Rodgers' side go into the international break top of the Premiership.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ex Rangers striker Kenny Miller says international break will be welcome reliefThe former Ibrox striker and Sunday Mail columnist reckons the international break is coming at a good time - but first up is Tayside.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kenny Miller rates chances of January trio penning Rangers extended staysThe former Ibrox striker has opened up on the January arrivals and how big a factor the next Old Firm will play in title destiny.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kenny Miller confident Rangers won't throw away title leadKenny Miller believes Philippe Clement won't allow Rangers to throw away their five point title lead if they achieve it. Miller is confident that even if Rangers were to lose to Celtic, they still have a good chance of winning the title.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »