MP Calls for End to Arms Sales to Israel

The MP called for an end to arms sales to Israel after the killing of foreign aid workers . The Israel i military claimed that the workers were targeted because they were traveling with an armed Hamas militant.

However, this shows a disregard for civilian life and contradicts the Israeli government's claim of not targeting civilians.

Scottish First Minister Calls for Immediate End to Arms Sales to IsraelScottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has written a letter to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak demanding an immediate end to arms sales to Israel. Yousaf also criticizes the Prime Minister for ignoring his previous letter. This comes after the Israeli military killed seven aid workers in Gaza, including three British nationals. Yousaf urges the UK Government to release legal advice on whether Israel has breached international law in Palestine.

Former UK national security adviser calls for end to arms sales to IsraelA former UK national security adviser has called for Britain to stop sending weapons to Israel following the killing of three UK citizens in Gaza. In an interview, he stated that there should be a suspension of arms sales, hoping that the incident would lead to a global outrage and a realization that the current situation cannot continue.

Could a new letter change the UK’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war?It calls for an end of arms supply to Israel.

Scottish stars call for end to UK arms exports to IsraelSCOTTISH stars Brian Cox, Annie Lennox and Frankie Boyle are among those to have signed an open letter...

Calls to stop arms sales to Israel ‘shallow gesture politics’, says Tory MPConservative MP Bob Seely, who sits on the Foreign Affairs committee, also said that the UK should ‘double down’ on its relationship with Israel.

Calls to stop arms sales to Israel ‘shallow gesture politics’, says Tory MPConservative MP Bob Seely, who sits on the Foreign Affairs committee, also said that the UK should ‘double down’ on its relationship with Israel.

