Kenny Miller confident Rangers won't throw away title lead

Kenny Miller can't see Rangers chucking a five point title lead slip should they get one - because Philippe Clement won't ALLOW it. The Gers welcome Celtic to Ibrox on Sunday knowing a win sends them back to the top of the Premiership table by two points ahead of their game in hand away to Dundee on Wednesday night. Victory in the City of Discovery would open up a five point gap with just six games left in the campaign, albeit one of them at Parkhead after the split.

But with what Miller has seen of Clement so far, he can't fathom the Belgian overseeing an epic championship collapse to allow Celtic to claim a third title on the bounce in that scenario. Alternatively, the former Ibrox and Parkhead striker believes it's still very much game on even if the Light Blues were to lose to the Hoops for a third time this season. He told Clyde Super Scoreboard: "If Rangers win on Sunday and then beat Dundee to go five points clear with six games to go, they won't throw that awa

