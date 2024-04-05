Scots Dad and Pilot Daughter Work Together on His Last Day of Aviation Career

A Scots dad and his pilot daughter have spent the last day of his 40-year aviation career working together at Prestwick Airport . On 5 April Ian, made his last ever transmission to his daughter and first officer Lauren Gott after 41 years of working as an Air Traffic Controller . The Glasgow to Antalya flight that 29-year-old Lauren operated on her dad’s last working day at Prestwick Centre before he retired will remain a special memory the pair will treasure forever.
A team effort by colleagues at Jet2.com and NATS made the dream come true for dad and daughter and as Lauren flew the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, her father was able to make his final transmission to Lauren’s aircraft. The transmission between Ian and his daughter brought down the curtain on over four decades of him controlling aircraft over the skies of the UK. During the transmission, Ian was able to say a few words to mark the end of his 41-year career
