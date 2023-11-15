Israeli Military Enters Gaza's Largest Hospital in Operation Against Hamas

The Israeli military entered Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the militant group. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, Israeli authorities have refrained from entering.

In recent weeks, Israeli defense forces have "publicly warned time and again that Hamas’ continued military use of the Shifa Hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said. “Yesterday, the IDF conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.” Military officials gave no further details but said they were taking steps to avoid harm to civilians

