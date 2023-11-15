Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Achievements Revealed

We've now picked up the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin achievements. Frontier Developments' real-time strategy game launches on Xbox Series X|S on Friday, November 17, but players who have preordered the Deluxe or Ultimate editions of the game can join the early access now.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin puts you in the shoes of a warlord to lead the armies of the Stormcast Eternals, the Nighthaunt, Orruk Krulboyz, and Disciples of Tzeentch, in pursuit of dominance over the Realm of Ghur, both via a single-player campaign and multiplayer. Looking at the achievements, you're going to need to become adept at leading your troops into battle, thanks to several difficulty-related achievements for both the Campaign and the Conquests mode. Plus, if it wasn't hard enough to beat higher-difficulty AI teams, you'll also need to win 100 multiplayer battles as well

