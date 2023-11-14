Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Held Hostage Has Been Killed in Air Strikes

The armed wing of Hamas claims that an Israeli soldier, Noa Marciano, who was held hostage for four days, has been killed in Israeli air strikes. The IDF is supporting the Marciano family following the release of a video showing Noa Marciano identifying herself as a hostage. Hamas is accused of using psychological terror and inhumane tactics.

