Israel and Hamas Agree to Prisoner Exchange Deal

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a prisoner exchange deal, with Israel set to release at least 50 of the hostages taken by Hamas during their attack in October. The official starting point of the exchange has not been announced, but Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed that families would be prioritized. The agreement was delayed by 24 hours due to the lack of signatures from Hamas and Qatar mediators.

The release of the hostages is seen as a step towards a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas





Israel and Hamas agree to temporary ceasefireUnder the ceasefire deal, Hamas will release hostages and Israel will allow aid trucks into Gaza. The ceasefire does not mean the end of the war.

Israel refuses to agree to ceasefire as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism'Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it would represent 'surrender to Hamas and terrorism'.

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas warned delay to attack has made Israeli troops 'more lethal'

